CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 14 to

24. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 22 to 27. Lows 3 to 13.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Highs 27 to 32.

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 41 to 46.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Highs

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 22. Highs 34 to 39.

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

14 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 35. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

34 to 39.

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 8 to

18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 2 to 12.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 6 to 16.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 21 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Highs 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 28 to 38.

