CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

lake level. Lows 21 to 26. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 24 to 29.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows

26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 75 mph increasing to 90 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

38 to 48.

