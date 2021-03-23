CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

18 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 24 to 34.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 26. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 32.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 28 to 38.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

11 to 21. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing

to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 6000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 22 to 32.

