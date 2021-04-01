CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

_____

594 FPUS55 KREV 012132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-021500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to

60.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-021500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67.

$$

CAZ071-021500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

55 to 65.

$$

CAZ073-021500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 23 to 33. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather