CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-141500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 3 to 7 inches above 7000 feet.

Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 27 to

37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

60 to 70.

CAZ070-NVZ005-141500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Areas of

blowing dust through the night. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 31 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 34 to

39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

68 to 78.

CAZ071-141500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

26 to 36. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

66 to 76.

CAZ073-141500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing dust through the

night. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

23 to 33. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 19 to 29. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 24 to

34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 27 to

37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73.

