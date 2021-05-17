CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ 426 FPUS55 KREV 171032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 22 to 32. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 24 to 34. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 28 to 38. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-180300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. $$ CAZ071-180300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 24 to 34. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 28 to 38. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. $$ CAZ073-180300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 47 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 25 to 35. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. $$