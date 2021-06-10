CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

415 FPUS55 KREV 102132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

232 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-111500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

232 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

CAZ070-NVZ005-111500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

232 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

92 to 102.

CAZ071-111500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

232 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 48 to

58.

CAZ073-111500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

232 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

