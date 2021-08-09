CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 77 to 87. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight.

Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 89.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 94 to 99.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

93 to 103.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 84 to 94.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 49 to

59. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 88 to 98.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 92.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

