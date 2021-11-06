CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 25 to

35.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

41 to 51. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 52 to 62.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

19 to 29. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 51 to 61.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and

rain. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

53 to 63.

