CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 29 to 39.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 24 to 34.

