CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with up to

4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph

decreasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

36 to 46. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

15 to 25. Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-080300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows

20 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to

22. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

CAZ071-080300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 16 to 26. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

26. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

CAZ073-080300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 5 to

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to

50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 14 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

13 to 23.

