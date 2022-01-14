CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

36 to 46. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 42 to 47. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 18 to

28.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 42 to 47. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 41 to 51. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 19 to

29.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 13 to 23.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 40 to 45. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 13 to

23.

