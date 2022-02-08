CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to

70 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 19 to

29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

58.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

27 to 37.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 24 to

34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 16 to

26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57.

