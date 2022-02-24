CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

173 FPUS55 KREV 241132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-250300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 58.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-250300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 8 to

18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

35 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 39 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ071-250300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ073-250300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 below to 3 above zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

26. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

