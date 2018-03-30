CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ013-311115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

73 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...

44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 40 to 54. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 78 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-311115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 55 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 38 71 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-311115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 52. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 53.

Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 50 82 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 52 81 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-311115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 54.

Highs around 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 80 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 53 80 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 52 81 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-311115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 81 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 80 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-311115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 51. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 54. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 50 80 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-311115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 56. Highs 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 54 81 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 56 82 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-311115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...

46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 55.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 64 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-311115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 56 to 68. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 46 76 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-311115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 55. Highs 62 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-311115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 61 to 73. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 71 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 53 76 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-311115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 36 67 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 38 66 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-311115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

234 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

41 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 61 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast