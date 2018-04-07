CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

081 FPUS56 KSTO 071030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-072315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 48 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...59 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...

42 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 47 65 / 60 30 10

CAZ014-072315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 39. Prevailing southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 74 higher

elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 34 57 / 60 40 10

CAZ015-072315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs 61 to 68. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler. Lows around 45. South winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 68. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. North winds to around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 82. North winds

to around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 45 68 / 50 30 10

RED BLUFF 67 45 69 / 30 20 0

CAZ016-072315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. North winds

to around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 48 69 / 50 20 0

OROVILLE 67 48 68 / 50 20 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 46 69 / 60 20 0

CAZ017-072315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 69. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows around 46. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 47 69 / 60 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 47 70 / 60 10 0

CAZ018-072315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 66. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 46 69 / 50 10 0

CAZ019-072315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 70. Southwest winds to around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 80. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 47 70 / 70 10 0

MODESTO 70 49 70 / 80 10 0

CAZ063-072315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers with

possible snow showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...around

44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...62 to 67 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...76 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 36 51 / 40 30 10

CAZ064-072315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 48 to 62. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 51 to 65. Lows 36 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 55 40 62 / 40 20 10

CAZ066-072315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

67. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 43 65 / 70 40 0

CAZ067-072315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 67. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 40 60 / 80 60 0

JACKSON 63 44 65 / 100 40 0

CAZ068-072315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely. At higher

elevations, rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...44 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...61 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 33 57 / 80 40 10

CHESTER 49 33 54 / 70 40 10

CAZ069-072315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

heavy rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...36 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...

40 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 35 51 / 100 50 10

