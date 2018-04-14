CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

198 FPUS56 KSTO 141020

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-142330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...

44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 42. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 50 57 / 0 10 90

CAZ014-142330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. No

snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 32.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 18 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 66 37 52 / 0 10 80

CAZ015-142330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 57 to

64. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Highs

around 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 49 60 / 0 10 90

RED BLUFF 75 49 62 / 0 10 90

CAZ016-142330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 61 to 67. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 76 50 63 / 0 10 90

OROVILLE 76 50 65 / 0 0 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 48 67 / 0 0 20

CAZ017-142330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows around 42. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 49 68 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 49 68 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-142330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 57.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 47 64 / 0 0 10

CAZ019-142330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

74. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 49 71 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 79 52 73 / 0 0 10

CAZ063-142330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 46 higher

elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...around

40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...48 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 39 48 / 0 0 90

CAZ064-142330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 69 39 52 / 0 0 80

CAZ066-142330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 63.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing

south winds up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 55. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 48 60 / 0 10 90

CAZ067-142330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 70.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 55. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 68 45 60 / 0 0 30

JACKSON 72 47 66 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-142330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...54 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 40 to 55. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to

35. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except

3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 65 34 55 / 0 10 70

CHESTER 61 33 48 / 0 10 70

CAZ069-142330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

65 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to

30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 16 to

31 higher elevations...30 to 36 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 4 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...except

southwest 35 to 55 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to

46 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...except

southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 42 51 / 0 0 40

