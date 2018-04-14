CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
Published 6:24 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
198 FPUS56 KSTO 141020
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-142330-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...68 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...
44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 54 higher elevations...52 to
58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 42. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 30 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 33 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 73 50 57 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ014-142330-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. No
snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 32.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to
5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 46 higher elevations...
44 to 50 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 18 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 44 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 25 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 27 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 66 37 52 / 0 10 80
$$
=
CAZ015-142330-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 57 to
64. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows around 41. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 57. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Highs
around 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 75 49 60 / 0 10 90
RED BLUFF 75 49 62 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ016-142330-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs 61 to 67. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 42.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
54 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 76 50 63 / 0 10 90
OROVILLE 76 50 65 / 0 0 80
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 48 67 / 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ017-142330-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. South winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows around 42. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs
62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 64 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Highs
65 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 78 49 68 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 49 68 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ018-142330-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. West
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 57.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs
around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs
67 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 47 64 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ019-142330-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to
74. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to
48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to
25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs
59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 42 to 48.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 42 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 78 49 71 / 0 0 10
MODESTO 79 52 73 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ063-142330-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...69 to
75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 46 higher
elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54 higher
elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...around
40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing
west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher
elevations...48 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 24 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 42 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 31 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 32 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 60 39 48 / 0 0 90
$$
=
CAZ064-142330-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. No snow
accumulation. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 36 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 69 39 52 / 0 0 80
$$
=
CAZ066-142330-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 63.
Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south
10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing
south winds up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
44 to 55. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 39 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 55 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs
57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 71 48 60 / 0 10 90
$$
=
CAZ067-142330-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 70.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 43 to 55. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 68 45 60 / 0 0 30
JACKSON 72 47 66 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ068-142330-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...54 to
65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher
elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs 40 to 55. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to
35. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches lower elevations...except
3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 16 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 65 34 55 / 0 10 70
CHESTER 61 33 48 / 0 10 70
$$
=
CAZ069-142330-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
320 AM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to
65 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Over
ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to
30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 16 to
31 higher elevations...30 to 36 lower elevations. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 4 to
9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...except
southwest 35 to 55 mph over ridges.
.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to
46 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Snow level
3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...except
southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 14 to 29.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 59 42 51 / 0 0 40
$$
=
_____
