CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:04 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
_____
846 FPUS56 KSTO 162200
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-171130-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain showers in the
evening. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...31 to 38 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher
elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 42 higher elevations...
38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows
29 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 44 lower elevations. Snow
level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows
38 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. Highs
64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 36 61 44 62 / 40 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ014-171130-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to
28. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 52 higher
elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 32. Snow
level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to
44. Highs 63 to 76.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 26 51 30 53 / 50 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ015-171130-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
36. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. South winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 42. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 82. Lows
around 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 35 63 42 64 / 30 0 10 20
RED BLUFF 35 64 43 65 / 30 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ016-171130-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early evening. Scattered rain
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 43.
South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 46 to
56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 39 64 46 65 / 40 0 0 10
OROVILLE 39 64 46 65 / 50 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 39 65 45 66 / 50 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ017-171130-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered
rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows around 38. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to
52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 40 65 46 66 / 50 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 39 65 46 66 / 50 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ018-171130-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered rain
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late
in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 39.
Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64. Southwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows
around 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 38 64 44 64 / 30 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ019-171130-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered
rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows 41 to 47. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 63 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows
42 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.
Highs 74 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 39 66 46 66 / 40 0 0 0
MODESTO 42 66 47 67 / 40 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-171130-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain showers in the
evening. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Snow level 2500 feet.
Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...56 to
62 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 27 to
41 higher elevations...around 42 lower elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...
38 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 38 to
53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 28 46 34 44 / 40 0 10 30
$$
=
CAZ064-171130-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower
elevations, scattered rain showers in the evening. At higher
elevations, scattered snow showers and a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 38. Snow level 2500 feet.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30
mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 62. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 42 to
57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 32 59 36 57 / 20 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ066-171130-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered
rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Snow level 2500
feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 62. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs 50 to 64. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows 42 to
57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 36 57 42 59 / 40 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ067-171130-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level around 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 38. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Light winds becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 56 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows
39 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.
Highs 68 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 33 54 39 55 / 70 0 0 10
JACKSON 36 59 42 59 / 60 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ068-171130-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows
18 to 33. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher
elevations...39 to 50 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...
40 to 51 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 37. Snow
level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows
34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 25 49 30 50 / 40 0 0 10
CHESTER 23 47 29 47 / 50 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ069-171130-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 11 to
26 higher elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher
elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower
elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows
29 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.
Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 27 43 33 43 / 60 0 0 10
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast