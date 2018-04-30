CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
Published 6:03 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
_____
129 FPUS56 KSTO 301000
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-302345-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher
elevations...72 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...47 to
54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...
76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows
45 to 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.
Lows 44 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 71 50 80 / 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ014-302345-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Not as cool.
Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...57 to 62 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated rain
showers in the evening. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher
elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 73 higher elevations...
71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to
49. Highs 65 to 79.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 60 35 68 / 20 10 0
$$
=
CAZ015-302345-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 70 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to
60. Highs 81 to 87.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 72 47 81 / 10 10 0
RED BLUFF 74 48 82 / 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ016-302345-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to
59. Highs 82 to 88.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 72 51 80 / 10 10 0
OROVILLE 72 50 79 / 10 10 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 72 49 79 / 10 10 10
$$
=
CAZ017-302345-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. South winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows
49 to 57.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.
Lows 50 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 71 49 78 / 10 10 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 71 49 78 / 0 10 10
$$
=
CAZ018-302345-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
73 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows
around 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. Highs
78 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 70 47 78 / 0 10 0
$$
=
CAZ019-302345-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 62 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. South winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows
50 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 71 49 77 / 0 10 10
MODESTO 71 50 76 / 0 10 10
$$
=
CAZ063-302345-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 48 higher
elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher
elevations...73 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...
49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...
76 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.
Lows 44 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 53 41 62 / 40 30 0
$$
=
CAZ064-302345-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...
61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated rain
showers in the evening. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing northwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing north
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 83.
Lows 44 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 63 39 73 / 10 10 0
$$
=
CAZ066-302345-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 57 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 53.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76 higher
elevations...71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing
northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78 higher elevations...73 to
81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 67 48 75 / 20 20 0
$$
=
CAZ067-302345-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 68. Light
winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
58. Highs 70 to 83.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.
Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 60 43 69 / 20 20 10
JACKSON 65 46 71 / 10 20 10
$$
=
CAZ068-302345-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated snow showers in the
morning, then scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations, scattered
rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
38 to 53 higher elevations...46 to 59 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain
showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after
midnight. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers
in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows 30 to 45. No snow accumulation lower elevations...
up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher
elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
32 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher
elevations...58 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs
58 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 57 35 65 / 40 50 10
CHESTER 55 35 63 / 50 50 10
$$
=
CAZ069-302345-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
At lower elevations, scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, scattered
rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain
showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after
midnight. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers.
Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 45 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At
lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 41 to
56 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.
Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...
40 to 48 lower elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 45 to 60 higher
elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Snow level 7000 feet.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs
56 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 50 39 58 / 50 40 10
$$
=
_____
