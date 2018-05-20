CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-201130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows 45 to 58 higher elevations...54

to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 75 higher

elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 44 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...83 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to

85. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 79 58 88 / 10 30 30 10

CAZ014-201130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 72. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 49.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 63 to

78 higher elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 53.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 66 to

81. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 68 44 78 / 10 40 40 30

CAZ015-201130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm

until midnight in Shasta County. Lows around 57. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 56. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 62. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 62. Highs

around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 83 55 90 / 20 20 20 10

RED BLUFF 57 82 56 90 / 10 20 10 10

CAZ016-201130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 78 58 87 / 10 10 10 10

OROVILLE 56 79 56 85 / 0 10 10 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 79 53 86 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ017-201130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 80. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 77 53 84 / 0 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 76 53 83 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ018-201130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 52. Southwest winds 15

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 52. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 73 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-201130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 77 53 83 / 0 0 0 10

MODESTO 55 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ063-201130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 57 higher

elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

71 higher elevations...73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 43 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60 higher elevations...

58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 68 to

83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 65. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 62 49 70 / 20 50 40 20

CAZ064-201130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear to partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 71 higher

elevations...71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to

56. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79 higher

elevations...77 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 60.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 45 73 45 81 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ066-201130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 80. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 59.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 71 to 83 higher

elevations...78 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 89. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 73 55 81 / 10 10 10 20

CAZ067-201130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 72 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 70 50 73 / 10 0 10 20

JACKSON 50 73 50 77 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ068-201130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...58 to 71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

56 to 71 higher elevations...64 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 44 71 43 75 / 20 20 10 40

CHESTER 45 65 44 72 / 20 30 30 40

CAZ069-201130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1035 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 54

lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 50 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Over

ridges, prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 62 48 65 / 20 10 10 60

