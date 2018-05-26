CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

693 FPUS56 KSTO 262114

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Memorial Day.

CAZ013-271115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 90 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-271115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 79 higher elevations...77 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 87. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 39 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 78 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-271115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 91. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 91 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 56 93 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-271115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

around 85. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 82. Lows

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 56 89 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 55 88 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 89 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-271115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 88 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 88 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-271115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 85 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-271115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

75 to 84. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 54 86 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 56 85 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-271115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

90 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 75 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-271115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

68 to 82. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 46 84 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-271115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 90. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84.

Lows 49 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 85 62 91 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-271115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 92. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

73 to 83. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 78 58 85 / 10 0 0 0

JACKSON 51 81 58 89 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-271115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...67 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

72 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 76 46 83 / 20 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 74 48 80 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-271115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

214 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 69 54 75 / 20 10 10 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather