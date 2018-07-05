CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

762 FPUS56 KSTO 052129

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ013-061115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

59 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 88 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 93 higher elevations...

87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...

61 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 89 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-061115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 87. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 83 47 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-061115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 91. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows

64 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 91 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 93 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-061115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 88. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 59 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 89 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 66 89 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 89 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-061115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 90 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 90 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-061115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 54 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 88 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-061115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 89 to

95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 92 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 93 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-061115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 64 higher elevations...

62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...91 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 75 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-061115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 89. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

52 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 83 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-061115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 69. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

61 to 69. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

62 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 85 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-061115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 99. Lows 57 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

Highs 86 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 84 63 89 / 0 10 0 0

JACKSON 62 91 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-061115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 79 50 86 / 0 10 10 0

CHESTER 50 77 50 83 / 0 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-061115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

229 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...76 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...81 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 76 61 80 / 0 10 0 0

$$

=

