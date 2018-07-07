CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-081115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs 81 to

96 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...91 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

59 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-081115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 66. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 66. Highs 82 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 90 50 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-081115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 63 to 69.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 99.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs around 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 66 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-081115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 97 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 98 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-081115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 97 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-081115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-081115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 99 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-081115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...93 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 84 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-081115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 91 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-081115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 95 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-081115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 99.

Lows 59 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 92 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 64 95 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-081115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 90 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 52 88 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-081115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

228 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...85 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...85 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

60 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 83 64 83 / 0 0 0 0

