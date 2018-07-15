CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

693 FPUS56 KSTO 150434 AAA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-151145-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 77. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to

103 higher elevations...98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to

78. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...100 to

106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 104 75 105 / 0 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-151145-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 96 higher

elevations...around 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 64. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 94. Lows 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 61 96 56 97 / 0 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ015-151145-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 107 75 108 / 0 0 10 0

RED BLUFF 74 106 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-151145-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

92 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 69 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 100 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-151145-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101.

Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98.

Lows 59 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows

59 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 97 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 95 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-151145-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 61. West winds 10 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 93.

Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

58 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 89 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-151145-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101.

Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 91 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 98 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 69 99 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-151145-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 80. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78 higher elevations...73 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...100 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 88 69 91 / 0 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-151145-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72.

Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 98. Lows

58 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 60 95 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-151145-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101 higher elevations...96 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102 higher elevations...97 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 99 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-151145-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98.

Lows 61 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 68 93 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 67 96 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-151145-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...82 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...84 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 59 95 57 95 / 0 10 0 0

CHESTER 61 92 58 93 / 0 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-151145-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

930 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...65 to 76

lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...88 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 85 68 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather