CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

_____

290 FPUS56 KSTO 241029

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-242315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to

101 higher elevations...100 to 106 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 77 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...

102 to 110 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105 higher elevations...103 to

111 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs 90 to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 104 78 108 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-242315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 100 higher elevations...

97 to 103 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs 87 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 65. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 96 61 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-242315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming

southeast to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. South winds to around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Highs 101 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 107 77 110 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 107 77 109 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-242315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. South winds to around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 97 to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 105 73 106 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 105 72 105 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 68 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-242315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds becoming west

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 93 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

93 to 101.

returns this week, peaking

Wed/Thu. Potential for an isolated afternoon shower or

thunderstorm in the mountains continues into Tuesday.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 102 66 103 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 100 64 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-242315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 93 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-242315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds to around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 92 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 68 101 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-242315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...100 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...

102 to 110 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...104 to

110 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs 86 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 91 70 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-242315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 88 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 97 65 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-242315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 76. Highs 93 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

91 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 99 74 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-242315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 102. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 75.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 104.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 77. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Highs 91 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 95 69 98 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 98 66 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-242315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...

86 to 100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...87 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 81 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 96 59 100 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 91 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-242315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

329 AM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Haze and areas of

smoke through the day. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...88 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 54 to 69

higher elevations...64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 75 to

90 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

90 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 84 68 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

