CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

415 FPUS56 KSTO 262210

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ013-271115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 62 to

77 higher elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104 higher

elevations...103 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...

70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103 higher elevations...102 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 108 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-271115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 69.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 100. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 99. Lows

52 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 97 55 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-271115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

around 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 111 72 109 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 111 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-271115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

around 108. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 75 107 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 72 108 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 108 66 106 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-271115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104.

Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 105 63 104 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 104 62 103 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-271115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98...except 85 to 91 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows

56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-271115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 104 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 105 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-271115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to

77 higher elevations...75 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100 higher

elevations...103 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...102 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 70 93 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-271115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 88 to

103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 60 101 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-271115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening, then

smoke after midnight. Lows 70 to 82. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then haze and patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 108. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 77. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 102 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-271115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 78. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

96 to 106. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 103. Lows

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Highs 90 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 70 103 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-271115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows

57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to 98 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

55 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 54 97 55 97 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 57 93 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-271115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

310 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows

55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to 78 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 72 88 69 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather