CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

_____

539 FPUS56 KSTO 050930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-052315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 79 to 93 higher

elevations...89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 67 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 83 to 97 higher

elevations...94 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71 higher

elevations...65 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher

elevations...98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

58 to 73. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 70 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-052315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 82 to 95. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher

elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 99. Lows 50 to

65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 97. Lows

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 48 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-052315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

around 95. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 69. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 65 to 73. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 100 to 106. North winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs around 101.

Lows 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 62 101 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 64 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-052315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 67 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 94 61 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-052315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to 97. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 61 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-052315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 96...except 84 to 90 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97...except 85 to 91 near the

bay. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 58 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-052315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 63 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 66 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-052315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 89 higher

elevations...91 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...

69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher

elevations...98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 63 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-052315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 85 to 100.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 102. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

61 to 76. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 90 55 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-052315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 89 to 101.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 105. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 102. Lows 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 91 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-052315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 101. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 75. Highs

92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Highs 91 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 88 62 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 92 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-052315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to 88 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight.

Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

79 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...83 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 46 92 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 85 50 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-052315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to

69.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 60 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

