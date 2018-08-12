CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

720 FPUS56 KSTO 122209

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-131115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 70 higher

elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 95 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to

71 higher elevations...65 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to

96 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

56 to 71 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

86 to 101. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 97 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-131115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 61.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 49 to 63.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 94.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to

63. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

47 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

83 to 98. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 91 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-131115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 97.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 100.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs around

100. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 99 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-131115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 94.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 95 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 95 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 95 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-131115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 97. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 92 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 91 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-131115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Haze. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 88 to 94. Lows

55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 86 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-131115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 96. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 94 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 61 95 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-131115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 69 higher

elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to

92 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 56 to 71 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to

71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

Lows 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 85 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-131115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 70.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 96. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to

102. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 54 92 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-131115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to

71. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 98.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

63 to 71. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

88 to 103. Lows 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 92 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-131115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 72. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 88 to 98. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 95.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to

96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

88 to 102. Lows 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 90 64 89 / 0 0 0 10

JACKSON 65 94 63 92 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-131115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 64.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to

88 higher elevations...79 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 65.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...80 to 92 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke through the

night. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

50 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

78 to 93. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 91 51 91 / 0 0 0 20

CHESTER 50 90 52 90 / 0 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-131115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

309 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

65 higher elevations...59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to

86 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, Haze and

areas of smoke through the night. At lower elevations, haze. Lows

50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to

89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

51 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

76 to 91. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 82 64 81 / 0 0 10 20

$$

=

