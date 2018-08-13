CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

569 FPUS56 KSTO 131030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-140030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97 higher

elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 70 higher

elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to

97 higher elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to

98 higher elevations...93 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 58 to 73. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 70 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-140030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the

night. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 48 to 63. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 92 50 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-140030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 100. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 99. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 95 to 101.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs around 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

63 to 73. Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 100 62 99 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 63 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-140030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 93.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 95. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 65 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-140030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 90 to 98. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs 87 to 95. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 97. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 62 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-140030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Haze. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze,

breezy. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, partly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Haze. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-140030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 97. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 96 63 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 66 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-140030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 56 to 71 higher

elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to

71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

60 to 75. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 85 63 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-140030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 71.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 96.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

59 to 74. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 94 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-140030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 99.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

62 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to

100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 63 to 75. Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 65 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-140030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

58 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to

98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

58 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 59 to 73. Highs 89 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 64 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 62 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-140030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to

89 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 50 to 65.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to

65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to

90 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 51 to 66. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 50 94 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 91 51 90 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-140030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to

86 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. At lower elevations, haze. Lows 49 to 64 higher

elevations...59 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to

86 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 53 to 68. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 64 81 / 0 0 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather