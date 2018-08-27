CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018

_____

691 FPUS56 KSTO 271000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-272345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 87 higher

elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to

63 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 77 to

92 higher elevations...88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to

64 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to

88 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas

of smoke. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

47 to 62. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 88 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-272345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 85.

Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 55.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 78 to 90.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 41 to 56.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 86. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs 74 to 86. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

42 to 57. Highs 73 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 43 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-272345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 90. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 96. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 63.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 91.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 86 to 92. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

53 to 61. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 89 57 94 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 87 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-272345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 79 to 85. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 61. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 86. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs around 85.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

around 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 83 61 88 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 84 58 87 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

51 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 81 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 57 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 57.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 79 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 55 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 56 84 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 85 58 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...81 to 89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...85 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows 51 to 66. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 75 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-272345-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 88. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 89. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 72 to 87. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

76 to 91. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 83 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-272345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

56 to 66. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 93.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 78 to 91. Lows 53 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 78 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 61 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-272345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 90. Lows

50 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Highs 78 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 79 57 82 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...70 to 85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows

43 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 69 to

84 higher elevations...74 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs 68 to 83. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

42 to 57. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 42 89 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 81 44 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-272345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...52 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 56 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather