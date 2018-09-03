CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

139 FPUS56 KSTO 031005

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-040015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99 higher

elevations...97 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 67 higher

elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97 higher

elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to

66 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to

93 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 80 to 95. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

77 to 92. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 102 69 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-040015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 60.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 92 higher

elevations...90 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 60.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 92.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs 76 to 89. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

39 to 54. Highs 76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 92 49 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-040015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 104. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 101.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 66.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 98.

Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows 55 to 65. Highs around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 103 60 100 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 99 63 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-040015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

around 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 67 96 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-040015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 60 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-040015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 59 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-040015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 65 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-040015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95 higher

elevations...94 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to

70 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

68 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to

91 higher elevations...90 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

54 to 69. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

74 to 89. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 64 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-040015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 100. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 98. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 95. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 96 55 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-040015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 101.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 72.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 100.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 71.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 97.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows 54 to 69. Highs 82 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 66 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-040015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

84 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 63 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 63 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-040015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 63.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to

63. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

43 to 58. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 95 48 94 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 91 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-040015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

305 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 63 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

