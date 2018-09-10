CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
084 FPUS56 KSTO 102103
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
CAZ013-111115-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher
elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Colder.
Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77 higher
elevations...74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 62 to
77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 55.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
72 to 87. Lows 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 60 85 55 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ014-111115-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 38 to 53.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 81.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Colder.
Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Haze, patchy smoke and frost in the morning. Mostly
sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 30 to 45.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
65 to 78. Lows 31 to 46.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
71 to 86. Lows 33 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 40 78 34 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ015-111115-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.
Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs
around 86. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after
midnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
79 to 85. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
around 87. Lows 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 53 86 49 81 / 0 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 57 88 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ016-111115-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 76. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 84. Lows 47 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 61 85 56 78 / 0 0 0 0
OROVILLE 59 86 54 78 / 0 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 86 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ017-111115-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 47 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 56 86 56 77 / 0 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 86 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ018-111115-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows
47 to 53.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows 48 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 84 56 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ019-111115-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds
up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows
47 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
79 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 57 87 57 78 / 0 0 0 0
MODESTO 60 87 59 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ063-111115-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows 48 to
63 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 66 to 81 higher
elevations...80 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher
elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher
elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 57 74 46 65 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ064-111115-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82 higher elevations...74 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing
northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 48 81 41 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ066-111115-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 66.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 88.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after
midnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing south winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
72 to 84. Lows 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
75 to 90. Lows 48 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 60 84 52 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ067-111115-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing
east winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 55.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows
44 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Highs
76 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 59 81 51 73 / 0 0 0 0
JACKSON 59 86 52 76 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ068-111115-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 58.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 61 to 76 higher
elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after
midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
64 to 79. Lows 35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 41 81 36 73 / 0 0 0 0
CHESTER 42 78 36 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ069-111115-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
203 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to
66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to
85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher
elevations...48 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to
30 mph over ridges.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...
66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing
southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher
elevations...42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds
25 to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows
38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 57 72 49 64 / 0 0 0 0
