CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 82 higher

elevations...81 to 87 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 58.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 70 to

85 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 77 to

92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 85 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 68 to 81. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through

the night. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 82. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 84. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 80. Lows

36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 37 78 37 80 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Clear.

Lows 47 to 57. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 46 86 46 90 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 51 85 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 88. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 84. Lows

51 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 83 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 52 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 51 81 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 80 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 79 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows 51 to

58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 76 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

51 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 50 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 79 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 55 80 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...79 to

85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

84 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 70 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 90. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 43 80 43 86 / 0 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

73 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 91. Lows 51 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 86.

Lows 49 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 80 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 90. Lows

49 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

48 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 76 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 51 78 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

60 to 75 higher elevations...66 to 79 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

68 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 35 79 35 82 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 37 76 37 78 / 0 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

244 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

73 to 81 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...46 to

60 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 42 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 67 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

