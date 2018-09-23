CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

611 FPUS56 KSTO 230508

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-231115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

52 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 86 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-231115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 85. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

55. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 40 76 38 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-231115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 51 88 51 93 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 54 86 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-231115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 85 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 56 86 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 86 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-231115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 86 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 86 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-231115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 61. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 83 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-231115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 86 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 61 87 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-231115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...81 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...87 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

53 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 75 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ064-231115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 88. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 66. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 45 84 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-231115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 82 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-231115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

66. Highs 82 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 80 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 83 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-231115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...65 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 79 37 84 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 40 76 40 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-231115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1008 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...49 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...77 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...50 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

61. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 71 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

