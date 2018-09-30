CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...69 to
75 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to
59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer.
Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 73 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations.
Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 61 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 73 58 76 / 30 0 30
CAZ014
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 68.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 71. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
35 to 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 57 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 34 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 57 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 65 38 69 / 20 0 30
CAZ015
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 72 to 78. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
50 to 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 73. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs around 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 77 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 76 50 77 / 20 0 20
RED BLUFF 77 52 76 / 10 0 20
CAZ016
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
77. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 72. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 52 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 51 to 59.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 75.
Lows 50 to 59.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows
50 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 77 56 76 / 10 0 20
OROVILLE 78 55 76 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 54 77 / 0 0 10
CAZ017
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to
81. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 74. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 52 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 75.
Lows 50 to 58.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows
50 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 80 57 79 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 57 78 / 0 0 10
CAZ018
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to
81. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
55 to 61. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 76.
West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 54 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 71 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows
51 to 57.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows
51 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 55 77 / 0 0 10
CAZ019
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 75 to 82. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 54 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 72 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 53 to 61.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows
51 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows
50 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 80 58 80 / 0 0 10
MODESTO 81 59 82 / 0 0 10
CAZ063
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...around 72 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
54 to 69 higher elevations...70 to 75 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 44 to
59 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to
66 higher elevations...68 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows
45 to 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows
45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 60 51 62 / 20 0 30
CAZ064
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
60 to 69 higher elevations...67 to 78 lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 46 to 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 61 to 70 higher elevations...63 to 78 lower elevations.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
48 to 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 74.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 48 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.
Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 73 45 73 / 20 0 20
CAZ066
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 77.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 78. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
51 to 63. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
61 to 75. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 49 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 67 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 62. Highs 64 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62.
Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 73 56 74 / 10 0 20
CAZ067
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 49 to 61. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 50 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
63 to 75. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 48 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60.
Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 70 53 73 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 77 55 78 / 0 0 10
CAZ068
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to
64 higher elevations...54 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...57 to 72 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
47 to 62 higher elevations...53 to 68 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 53 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 70 37 72 / 10 0 20
CHESTER 64 38 69 / 10 0 20
CAZ069
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
223 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...64 to
74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...46 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 78 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...48 to 60 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 52 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 60 53 63 / 10 0 10
