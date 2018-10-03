CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

_____

509 FPUS56 KSTO 031644 AAA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of

The zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin

for details...

CAZ013-032315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Columbus Day...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 77 62 72 / 50 70 50

$$

=

CAZ014-032315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 73. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 66.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 67. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. Highs

54 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 41 64 / 40 70 80

$$

=

CAZ015-032315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 77. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 54 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 76. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 78. Lows

48 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 54 73 / 40 70 60

RED BLUFF 78 56 75 / 40 60 50

$$

=

CAZ016-032315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 76. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 79.

Lows 49 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 60 73 / 50 50 50

OROVILLE 77 60 74 / 50 30 50

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 59 75 / 40 30 30

$$

=

CAZ017-032315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 61. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows

49 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 59 75 / 40 30 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 60 77 / 40 20 20

$$

=

CAZ018-032315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

50 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 58 75 / 30 20 10

$$

=

CAZ019-032315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 61 76 / 30 30 40

MODESTO 79 62 75 / 40 40 30

$$

=

CAZ063-032315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher

elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

44 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 50 59 / 80 50 20

$$

=

CAZ064-032315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 68 higher elevations...63 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 68 higher elevations...64 to 75 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 70 47 70 / 60 30 20

$$

=

CAZ066-032315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

68 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

60. Highs 66 to 80.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 56 66 / 50 60 70

$$

=

CAZ067-032315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

67 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 44 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

58. Highs 68 to 81.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Highs

67 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 70 50 63 / 50 50 60

JACKSON 74 57 68 / 40 40 50

$$

=

CAZ068-032315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...

50 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 49 to

64 higher elevations...54 to 69 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

49. Highs 53 to 68.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 39 60 / 60 60 60

CHESTER 66 42 60 / 70 70 80

$$

=

CAZ069-032315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

63 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

50. Highs 53 to 68.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 60 48 53 / 70 60 70

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather