CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of
The zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin
for details...
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74 higher
elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher
elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70 higher
elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to
57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs
61 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Columbus Day...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.
Highs 63 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs
62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 77 62 72 / 50 70 50
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 73. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 66.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing
west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 67. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 55 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. Highs
54 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Highs
56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 69 41 64 / 40 70 80
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 77. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows 54 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
71 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 76. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
50 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 78. Lows
48 to 58.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
around 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 77 54 73 / 40 70 60
RED BLUFF 78 56 75 / 40 60 50
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 76. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
71 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. East winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 79.
Lows 49 to 59.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs
around 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 77 60 73 / 50 50 50
OROVILLE 77 60 74 / 50 30 50
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 59 75 / 40 30 30
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 61. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 72 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 81. Lows
49 to 59.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs
around 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 78 59 75 / 40 30 30
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 60 77 / 40 20 20
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 59. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows
50 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 58 75 / 30 20 10
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 70 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 79 61 76 / 30 30 40
MODESTO 79 62 75 / 40 40 30
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower
elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68 higher
elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher
elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...70 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
44 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows
44 to 59.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs
61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 60 50 59 / 80 50 20
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
59 to 68 higher elevations...63 to 76 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing west winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 58 to 68 higher elevations...64 to 75 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
46 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 70 47 70 / 60 30 20
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to
68 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to
60. Highs 66 to 80.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 73 56 66 / 50 60 70
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 61. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to
67 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows 44 to 56. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to
58. Highs 68 to 81.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Highs
67 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 70 50 63 / 50 50 60
JACKSON 74 57 68 / 40 40 50
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...
50 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 49 to
64 higher elevations...54 to 69 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to
49. Highs 53 to 68.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Highs
55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 67 39 60 / 60 60 60
CHESTER 66 42 60 / 70 70 80
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
944 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to
63 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to
57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 57 higher
elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.
Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher
elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to
50. Highs 53 to 68.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs
54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 60 48 53 / 70 60 70
