CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018
_____
599 FPUS56 KSTO 301100
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-310100-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...52 to
58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher
elevations...34 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...46 to
52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...
31 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher
elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
Lows 28 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 29 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 57 39 51 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-310100-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 28. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 40. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Prevailing east winds up to
15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
39 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 46 21 37 / 0 10 0
$$
=
CAZ015-310100-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.
Highs around 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 50 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 58 35 52 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 58 38 54 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-310100-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 53. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.
Highs around 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Lows
34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 56 36 53 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 56 37 54 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 38 54 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-310100-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 57. North winds 10 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
32 to 38. Highs around 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 57 39 56 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 40 55 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-310100-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 57. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 10 to
25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 57.
Lows 32 to 38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Lows
36 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 39 55 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-310100-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 56. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 57.
Lows 32 to 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57. Lows
35 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
53 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 56 39 55 / 0 10 0
MODESTO 57 38 56 / 0 10 0
$$
=
CAZ063-310100-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...51 to
57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher
elevations...34 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...44 to
50 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 33 higher elevations...31 to
37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.
Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
Highs 44 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
38 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 48 32 40 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-310100-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to
59. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing north winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55. Prevailing
northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
Highs 50 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 53 31 50 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-310100-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 54. Prevailing north winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.
Highs 49 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 52 36 47 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-310100-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to
57. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
32 to 41. Highs 52 to 58.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows
33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
50 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 51 33 46 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 53 35 52 / 0 10 0
$$
=
CAZ068-310100-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...39 to
51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 38 above zero after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...28 to
41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to
32 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...
16 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill readings 4 below
to 38 above zero.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.
Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 29 above zero in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.
Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 24 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 45 22 34 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 44 20 32 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-310100-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher
elevations...28 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 20 to 35 higher
elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 6 below to 36 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher
elevations...25 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except northeast 25 to
35 mph over ridges. Wind chill readings 13 below to 41 above
zero.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher
elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except northeast 15 to
30 mph over ridges. Lowest wind chill readings 13 below to
33 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
25 to 40. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Lows
25 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 47 27 35 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
