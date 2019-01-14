CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-150015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the evening, then

heavy rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 45. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 50 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 33 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 29 to 43. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 43 49 / 0 50 90

CAZ014-150015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 26 to 33. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 37. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 28 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 29 43 / 0 30 60

CAZ015-150015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 58. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 41. South

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 44. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 41. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 41 50 / 10 50 80

RED BLUFF 57 40 51 / 10 60 90

CAZ016-150015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 43. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 52. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. Highs

around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 42 51 / 10 60 80

OROVILLE 55 44 53 / 10 50 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 43 54 / 10 50 70

CAZ017-150015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 44. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows around 48. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

43. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 45 55 / 20 50 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 45 55 / 30 60 70

CAZ018-150015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 53. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 55. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 48. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 58. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

44. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 52 44 55 / 60 60 70

CAZ019-150015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows around 48. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

45. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 54 46 56 / 50 50 60

MODESTO 55 46 56 / 60 50 60

CAZ063-150015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

48 to 53 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows 29 to 43.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Highs 34 to 49. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 44. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 50 higher

elevations...47 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 31 to 43. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 44. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 34 39 / 20 70 90

CAZ064-150015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 51 40 49 / 40 60 80

CAZ066-150015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 41 49 / 10 70 90

CAZ067-150015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 38 48 / 10 60 80

JACKSON 53 43 53 / 20 50 70

CAZ068-150015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...35 to 48 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then snow likely and rain after midnight.

Lows 24 to 39. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...

35 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 27 to 42. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 9 to

14 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 30 to

44 higher elevations...37 to 48 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Windy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 27 42 / 10 60 80

CHESTER 41 26 40 / 10 50 80

CAZ069-150015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

315 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 43 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 20 to

35 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to

42 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph...except southwest 15 to 35 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 31 to

46 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 25 to 40 mph over

ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Windy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 33 39 / 10 60 80

