CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

113 FPUS56 KSTO 181115

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-190015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 47 55 / 100 90 90

CAZ014-190015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Highs 37 to 45. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 32.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. Highs

42 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 37 47 / 90 80 80

CAZ015-190015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 52. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 46 57 / 90 70 80

RED BLUFF 52 49 59 / 70 60 60

CAZ016-190015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 48.

Southeast winds to around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 51.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 49 60 / 50 30 30

OROVILLE 54 50 61 / 40 30 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 49 62 / 30 30 20

CAZ017-190015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 51 64 / 10 20 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 50 64 / 10 20 10

CAZ018-190015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

fog. Lows 39 to 45. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 49 62 / 10 20 10

CAZ019-190015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to

62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of fog. Lows 38 to

44. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 49 63 / 10 10 0

MODESTO 60 48 63 / 0 10 0

CAZ063-190015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 52. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...

43 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 40 48 / 70 90 70

CAZ064-190015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 49 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 50 46 54 / 70 70 60

CAZ066-190015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 45.

Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 45 55 / 70 50 50

CAZ067-190015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 60.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 41 to 49. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43.

Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 43 55 / 40 50 40

JACKSON 57 48 61 / 10 20 10

CAZ068-190015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Highs 31 to 46. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain likely. At higher

elevations, rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 29 to 44. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Highs 34 to 49. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 32 43 / 70 60 60

CHESTER 39 32 42 / 80 60 70

CAZ069-190015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

315 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...42 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain at lower elevations...and a

chance of rain and snow at higher elevations. Lows 26 to

40 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...

except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to

51 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower

elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except southwest 10 to

25 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Rain and a chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except

southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of

snow showers. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

20 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 37 47 / 60 60 40

