CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019
_____
706 FPUS56 KSTO 252153
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
...Flood Watches have been issued for portions of The zone
forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin for
details...
CAZ013-261215-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers. At higher
elevations, heavy rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 42 higher
elevations...41 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy
rain showers and heavy snow showers at higher elevations. Highs
34 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers. At
higher elevations, heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in
the evening, then heavy rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to
43 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Snow
accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 51 higher
elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to
35 higher elevations...31 to 38 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 21 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 27 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Highs 41 to
56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 45 51 46 55 / 100 100 100 90
$$
=
CAZ014-261215-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.
Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow
showers at higher elevations. Highs 37 to 44. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and
snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 32 to 38. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 48. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 29.
No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
33 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 36 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 24 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 26 to 33.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 35 43 35 45 / 100 100 100 90
$$
=
CAZ015-261215-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows around 47. South winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 52. South winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 46. South
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 54 to 60. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy, colder. Lows
35 to 41. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 42.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs
around 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 57 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 45 52 45 56 / 100 100 100 90
RED BLUFF 47 53 47 58 / 90 100 100 80
$$
=
CAZ016-261215-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 49. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 59. Southeast
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
42 to 48.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs around 54.
Lows 42 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
42 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 48 53 48 58 / 100 100 100 90
OROVILLE 49 54 50 59 / 100 100 100 90
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 54 50 60 / 100 100 100 90
$$
=
CAZ017-261215-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 49. Southeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 55. Southeast winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 57 to 62. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. South
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 46.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 59. Lows
46 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 50 56 52 61 / 100 100 100 90
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 51 56 52 61 / 100 100 100 90
$$
=
CAZ018-261215-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 51. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 56. Southeast winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows around 51.
Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 61. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 49. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs around 56.
Lows around 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 51 56 51 61 / 100 100 100 80
$$
=
CAZ019-261215-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 51. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 47.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs
55 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
42 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 56 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 51 58 52 63 / 90 90 100 90
MODESTO 50 59 51 64 / 70 80 100 90
$$
=
CAZ063-261215-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 32 to 44 higher
elevations...42 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher
elevations, rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning,
then heavy rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52. No snow
accumulation. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 45 higher
elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher
elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to
3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 28 to 43.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 29 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Highs 39 to
54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 39 44 39 45 / 100 100 100 70
$$
=
CAZ064-261215-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing
south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to 55. Prevailing
south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 42 to 50.
Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 43 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 44.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows
36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 48 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 45 51 45 52 / 100 100 100 70
$$
=
CAZ066-261215-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing
south winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing
southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 41 to 49.
Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58.
Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.
Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 43 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
36 to 46.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 55. Lows
36 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
47 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 43 49 44 54 / 100 100 100 100
$$
=
CAZ067-261215-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing
southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing
southeast winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 40 to 50.
Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing
south winds 10 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing south
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 48 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 46.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 59. Lows
38 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 40 45 42 50 / 100 100 100 100
JACKSON 46 52 47 57 / 100 90 100 100
$$
=
CAZ068-261215-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows
26 to 41. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches lower elevations...
except 17 to 22 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.
Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy.
Highs 30 to 45. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches lower
elevations...except 18 to 24 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers and
heavy snow showers in the evening, then heavy rain showers after
midnight. At higher elevations, heavy snow showers and heavy rain
showers. Windy. Lows 27 to 42. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...12 to 18 inches higher elevations. Snow level
5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Not as cool. Highs
33 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches
higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows
19 to 34. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...
except 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.
Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
29 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 15 to 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 31 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 21 to 36.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 24 to 39.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 22 to
37.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 33 42 32 44 / 100 100 100 100
CHESTER 31 40 32 42 / 100 100 100 100
$$
=
CAZ069-261215-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
153 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows
22 to 36 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...19 to 25 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...except southwest 30 to
50 mph over ridges.
.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy.
Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...12 to 17 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...except south 30 to 50 mph
over ridges.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and
snow showers and heavy rain showers at higher elevations. Windy.
Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...9 to 15 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except south 30 to 50 mph
over ridges.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Not as cool. Highs
31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph...except southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts
to around 60 mph over ridges.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 22 to
36 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 30 to 40 mph over
ridges.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 33 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 26 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 22 to
37.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 32 38 36 42 / 100 100 100 100
$$
=
_____
