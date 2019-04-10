CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
_____
951 FPUS56 KSTO 101000
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-110015-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...
62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44 higher
elevations...41 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher
elevations...65 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 51.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
33 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 70 49 65 / 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ014-110015-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 59 higher
elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 30 to 39. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs 48 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 44.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to 62. Lows 31 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 46 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
30 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 60 36 56 / 0 10 20
$$
=
CAZ015-110015-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 47.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs around 65. Lows around 47.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 64 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 72 49 67 / 0 10 10
RED BLUFF 73 51 68 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ016-110015-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows around 49. Highs 63 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 72 50 68 / 0 0 10
OROVILLE 71 50 67 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 49 68 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ017-110015-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51. Highs
67 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows around 48. Highs 62 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 71 51 68 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 71 52 68 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ018-110015-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51. Highs
69 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. Highs
65 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. Highs
around 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 71 51 67 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ019-110015-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to
54. Highs 68 to 78.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Highs
61 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 71 51 68 / 0 0 10
MODESTO 72 50 70 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ063-110015-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...64 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...44 to
51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to
55 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44 higher
elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher
elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 47 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 55 39 48 / 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ064-110015-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 higher elevations...63 to 70 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57 higher elevations...
56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing
northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 64 higher
elevations...65 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 69. Lows
38 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 64 43 57 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ066-110015-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower
elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68 higher
elevations...65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 53.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 40 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 65 48 61 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ067-110015-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 59 to 71. Lows 40 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 57 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 61 44 58 / 0 0 10
JACKSON 64 45 62 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ068-110015-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...48 to 60 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to 56 lower
elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37 higher
elevations...27 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher
elevations...49 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 29 to 44.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 27 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 60 32 56 / 0 10 30
CHESTER 55 31 51 / 0 10 30
$$
=
CAZ069-110015-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
300 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...
54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...37 to
45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...
51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level
6000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...
35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
6000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher
elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 43 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 51 37 47 / 0 0 30
$$
=
_____
