CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-142315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 32 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 43 higher

elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 46 57 / 20 10 90

CAZ014-142315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

33 to 41. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55.

No snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs 46 to 59 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Highs 62 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Highs

66 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 37 52 / 40 20 80

CAZ015-142315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 73. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

66 to 71. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 70 46 60 / 10 10 80

RED BLUFF 71 49 60 / 10 20 70

CAZ016-142315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 49.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 61. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs

75 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 50 60 / 10 20 70

OROVILLE 72 50 61 / 0 10 70

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 73 47 61 / 0 10 60

CAZ017-142315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 49 63 / 0 0 50

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 49 64 / 0 0 50

CAZ018-142315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

around 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 72 47 62 / 0 0 40

CAZ019-142315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 71. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 49 67 / 0 0 30

MODESTO 78 50 71 / 0 0 20

CAZ063-142315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...63 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 48 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

51 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Snow

level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 35 44 / 0 0 80

CAZ064-142315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 65 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 37 to

45. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

53 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 62 higher

elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 64 39 52 / 0 0 70

CAZ066-142315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing

south winds up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

53 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 58.

Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 65 48 55 / 10 30 80

CAZ067-142315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 67. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 67.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 43 55 / 0 20 70

JACKSON 70 45 61 / 0 0 50

CAZ068-142315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 57 higher elevations...48 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Snow level 6000 feet after

midnight. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 49 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 27 to 42. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...44 to 58 lower elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 57 to

72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 62 35 54 / 20 40 80

CHESTER 58 33 50 / 40 50 80

CAZ069-142315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

205 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...56 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower

elevations. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

53 higher elevations...48 to 60 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to

39 higher elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

51 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to

30 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 55 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 38 47 / 10 20 70

