CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
_____
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-090030-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...81 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to
66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to
91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...82 to
93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 73 to
88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 63.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 47 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 90 64 89 / 0 0 0
CAZ014-090030-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78 higher elevations...76 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76 higher elevations...
73 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 78 higher elevations...76 to
83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 69 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 80 46 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ015-090030-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 92. North winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 92. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to
62. Highs 85 to 91.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 80 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 90 62 90 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 91 60 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ016-090030-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Northwest winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows
around 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 88 60 88 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 87 58 86 / 0 0 10
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 55 84 / 0 0 10
CAZ017-090030-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to
87. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows
around 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 83 55 81 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 56 81 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-090030-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to
81. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows
around 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 54 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-090030-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. West winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 58. West winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows
50 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 82 56 80 / 0 0 10
MODESTO 83 58 82 / 0 0 10
CAZ063-090030-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...82 to
88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to
65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...
81 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher
elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...81 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to
61. Highs 67 to 82.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 72 54 71 / 0 0 10
CAZ064-090030-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80 higher elevations...
74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79 higher elevations...
74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78 higher elevations...73 to
84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs
71 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 80 51 79 / 0 0 10
CAZ066-090030-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85 higher elevations...
79 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84 higher elevations...
77 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to
93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to
62. Highs 74 to 89.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 70 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 81 61 80 / 0 0 10
CAZ067-090030-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 56.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to
80. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Highs
71 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 76 53 74 / 0 0 20
JACKSON 76 51 75 / 0 0 20
CAZ068-090030-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...66 to
80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...
63 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing
northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...63 to
78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 63 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 76 40 73 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 77 40 73 / 0 0 10
CAZ069-090030-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
315 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...
68 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to
59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 47 higher
elevations...45 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level above
8000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64 higher
elevations...62 to 76 lower elevations. Snow level above
8000 feet. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 53.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 58 to 73. Lows 38 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 68 50 65 / 0 0 30
