CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019

_____

899 FPUS56 KSTO 161019

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-170030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...92 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...92 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...65 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...95 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-170030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89 higher elevations...87 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 60. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 90 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-170030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 69 104 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 99 70 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-170030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

95 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 92 69 101 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 92 67 100 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 63 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-170030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 62 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 61 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-170030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 79 to 85...except 73 to 79 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93...except 81 to 87 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 58 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-170030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 91 62 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 93 64 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-170030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...91 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...97 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 79 63 86 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-170030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 70. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93 higher elevations...88 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96 higher elevations...89 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 68. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 88 58 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 98 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 76. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 72. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 70 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-170030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 61 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 85 62 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-170030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...75 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...79 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

81 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 89 51 90 / 10 20 0

CHESTER 85 53 88 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ069-170030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

319 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 60 higher

elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Over ridges, prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 67 to

82 higher elevations...81 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph...except northeast 10 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

59 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Over ridges,

prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

85 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 60 82 / 10 10 10

$$

=

_____

