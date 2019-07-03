CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

_____

734 FPUS56 KSTO 031010

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Independence Day.

CAZ013-040015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...85 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...88 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 92 66 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-040015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 88. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 91. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 81 47 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-040015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows

62 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 63 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 92 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-040015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 63 92 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 91 62 92 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 90 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-040015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 58 90 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 57 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-040015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

58. Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 56 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-040015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 88 57 88 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-040015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...84 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...87 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...

61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...90 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-040015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82 higher elevations...74 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 81 51 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-040015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86 higher elevations...82 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89 higher

elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93 higher elevations...88 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 93. Lows

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 64 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-040015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

67. Highs 82 to 95.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-040015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...68 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...70 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 80 44 83 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 45 82 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-040015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

310 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 52 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

