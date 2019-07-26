CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019

740 FPUS56 KSTO 261010

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-262315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...92 to 102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...

95 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...64 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...95 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 100 73 106 / 10 0 0

CAZ014-262315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning. Highs

82 to 91. Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 90 55 95 / 10 0 0

CAZ015-262315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. South winds to around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds to around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 70 107 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 72 104 / 10 0 0

CAZ016-262315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds to around 10

mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 100 73 104 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 101 72 104 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 66 104 / 10 0 0

CAZ017-262315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 101. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds to around 10

mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 66 104 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 64 103 / 10 0 0

CAZ018-262315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94...except 81 to

87 near the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds to around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

82 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs 82 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 61 100 / 10 0 0

CAZ019-262315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 67 103 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 102 70 104 / 10 0 0

CAZ063-262315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...

98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...98 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 84 66 89 / 10 0 0

CAZ064-262315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 93 higher

elevations...87 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 105. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 94 61 98 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-262315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning. Highs

87 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 105. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 79. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102 higher elevations...97 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 71. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 74 98 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-262315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 106. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 97. Lows 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 66 97 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 95 68 100 / 10 0 0

CAZ068-262315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning. Highs

70 to 85 higher elevations...78 to 91 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

82 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...83 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 52 94 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 88 53 94 / 10 0 0

CAZ069-262315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

310 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered sprinkles

in the morning. At higher elevations, scattered rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

83 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher

elevations...59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 63 85 / 10 0 0

