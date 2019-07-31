CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

_____

856 FPUS56 KSTO 310940

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-312315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...88 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...86 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...87 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 69 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-312315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

81 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 89 49 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-312315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 62 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-312315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 93 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 95 65 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 96 62 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-312315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 92 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 92 to 101.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 94 60 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-312315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 83 to 89...except 77 to 83 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 59. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 86 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-312315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 62 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 63 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-312315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

89 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...90 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 60 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-312315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 84 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 90 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-312315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 70. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 69. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Highs

86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 68 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-312315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Highs 87 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72.

Highs 87 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 89 59 87 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 92 60 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-312315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to 90 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 76 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 88 45 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 47 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-312315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...81 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...53 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 74 to

89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather