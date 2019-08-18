CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

506 FPUS56 KSTO 180911

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-182315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...83 to 96 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...83 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...

86 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 93 65 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-182315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 85 47 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-182315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 64 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 60 93 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 91 61 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-182315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 63 88 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 60 90 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 58 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-182315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 86 60 88 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 59 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-182315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny...except mostly cloudy near the bay. Mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 62.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to

85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs

90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 60 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-182315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 61 88 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 62 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-182315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...84 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 60 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 77 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-182315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 83 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-182315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 63 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 84 63 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-182315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 73. Highs

87 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 56 83 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-182315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...

75 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 44 84 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 87 46 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-182315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

211 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

80 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 57 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

