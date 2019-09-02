CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
_____
533 FPUS56 KSTO 021026
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ013-022315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...86 to 99 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...86 to
99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...
85 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 77 to
92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs
76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 96 67 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-022315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds 5 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds 5 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 89.
Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 75 to
88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs
72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 88 48 88 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-022315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming southeast to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds to around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds to around 10
mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs 89 to
97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs
87 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 96 63 98 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 97 66 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-022315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming south
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 92. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 89. Lows
57 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 96 68 95 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 97 66 95 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 63 96 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-022315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.
Highs 86 to 94.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 98 64 97 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 64 96 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-022315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
83 to 89. West winds to around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.
Highs 83 to 89.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 93 62 91 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-022315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
Highs 85 to 93.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 97 66 95 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 98 69 96 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-022315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...90 to 96 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67 higher elevations...62 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...90 to
96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68 higher elevations...64 to
71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...
88 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 67. Highs 74 to
89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs
74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 80 62 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-022315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Light winds becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.
Highs 78 to 93.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows
53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 89 56 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-022315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 69. Highs 79 to
93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 69. Highs
78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 89 71 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-022315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69.
Highs 80 to 94.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 89 63 89 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 92 66 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-022315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...77 to 90 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...77 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to 89 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 70 to
85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs
69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 90 48 91 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 87 49 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-022315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
326 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to 92 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to
73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to
the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...
58 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher
elevations...81 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.
Highs 70 to 85.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 80 64 80 / 0 0 10
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather