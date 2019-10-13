CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

074 FPUS56 KSTO 130929

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

CAZ013-132315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...70 to

82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...42 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-132315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 61. Lows 30 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 29 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-132315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 41 82 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 79 45 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-132315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Lows

around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 47 80 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-132315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 45 78 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 44 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-132315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-132315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 45 79 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 48 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-132315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 36 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 45 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-132315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 52. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

40 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 74 39 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-132315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-132315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

80. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-132315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

60 to 72 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...59 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 68 28 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 68 30 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-132315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

229 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...37 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to

51 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs

49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 62 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather